Kim Kardashian and Kanye West marriage and how e don waka for six years

Wen reality star, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West start to dey date for 2012, di Kardashian bin dey married to basket baller, Kris Humphries till she even get belle born dia first child, North West.

Di couple don know demselves for almost twenty years as tori be say dem bin meet for 2002 or 2003 for music video wey Brandy bin dey shoot.

Now eight years later, dem don get four pikin (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), Kanye West wan run for President of di United states and Kim Kardashian dey train to be lawyer. Dem also just announce di end of di long time reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

See some ogbonge moments from dia life togeda.

Di Kiss wey di way 'shake' di world

Afta two years of dating and one pikin, May, 2014, di couple tie di knot for wedding wey hold for Italy.

Di wedding bin take di world by storm afta di grand proposal Kanye do wia e rent out stadium di year before.

Di fact say e bin take some days afta di wedding for pictures to comot com ginger fans and wen di foto finally drop, e become di most liked picture for Instagram as at that time with ova 2.4 million likes.

Wen Kim Kardashian 'clear' her husband gbese

For 2016, Kim Kardashian announce say she dey put 53 million dollars for inside joint account with her husband afta tori comot say e bin get gbese of di same amount.

sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

Tori be say na to help clear im gbese however neither Kim or Kanye comot to confam di gist.

However tori comot say na to clear im debt afta she collect money for her online game.

2016 trip to Paris wey cause kasala for Kim and Kanye

For 2016, Kim Kardashian bin travel to France for di Paris Fashion Week, wen two men wey bin dress as policemen enta di house wia she bin dey stay and steal all her jewelleries (wey worth pass $6 million) plus including her engagement ring at gunpoint before dem tie am.

Tori be say na total of five pipo bin dey involved for dis attack and dem escape on top bicycles.

Di month afta dat incident, Kanye West find imself for hospital for 'psychiatric emergency'. According to tori, im cancel di rest of im North American dates for im Siant Pablo tour sake of exhaustion and di hospital visit.

Dis wan happen afta Kanye bin make some comments concerning Trump for im concerts wey shock im fans.

Wen dem find out say Kim Kardashian no go born pikin by herself again

Afta Kim Kardashian West, don born two pikin, North and Saint, she bin tok say on top all di wahala wey she face for those pregnancies, doctor bin advice say e go dey very dangerous if she cari belle again.

Dat tori comot for one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians wey she say she go like to expand her family afta di robbery wey happun to her for Paris in 2016.

For January 15, 2018, Chicago West, wey be dia third pikin, become di first one wey di West born with surrogate.

2020 campaign rally wey Kanye West 'cast' im whole family

For July, Kanye West launch im 2020 presidential campaign with rally wia im reveal some tins about im first pikin North West.

Im also blast Harriet Tubman say she no free slaves but make di slaves go work for oda whites, but say pipo dey hail di woman for providing escape for slaves for di 19th century.