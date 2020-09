US election: Trump say 'no leave, no transfer' from White House

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

American Presido Donald Trump don refuse to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he lose di November election.

"Well, we go see wetin happun," di president tell tori pipo for White House. "You know dat one."

Trump also say he believe say di election result fit end up for di US Supreme court, as e again tok about im doubt on di postal voting.

Dis dey come as more states dey promote di idea of mail-in voting for November election on top fear of coronavirus.

Trump tok as im bin ansa reporter on Wednesday on weda im go commit to peaceful transfer of power and e say "dia no go be transfer, im fact, na continuation go happun."

However, fellow Republican, Senator Mitt Romney don criticise di president for tweet say "Peaceful transition of power dey fundamental or else we go turn Belarus. Any thinking wey go make one president to no respect am dey unacceptable."

Opposition Democratic Candidate, Joe Biden also tok on top di mata say im campaign dey ready for anytin wey di president dey plan.

Dis no go be di first time Trump go talk like dis as for 2016, e also no gree commit to accept di election results for im contest against di democratic candidate Hilary Clinton. Even till now, e still dey question di fact say she win popular vote with ova three million.