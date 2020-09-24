Condom factory: Woman wan wash 324,000 "used condoms" and resell dem before dem gbab herll

Wia dis foto come from, nld.com.vn

Authorities don seize as many as 324,000 condoms wey dem don use and dem wan clean am to resell.

Bình Dương management department gbab 360 kilos of used condoms wey dem don repack and ready to sell for one facility for Tân Uyên Town, but di condoms no get brand names.

Di owner of di warehouse Pham Thi Thanh Ngoc, age 32, wey dem arrest claim say dey always receive di condom once a month from one unknown pesin.

E happun for Vietnam southern province of Bình Dương, local local news site VietNamNews report.

Wia dis foto come from, Newsflash

Di report say she go clean di condoms, dry dem and sort am out before she go make dem look fresh again for new customers.

Dem seize di condoms as evidence but dem go dispose am immediately because dem dey consider am as dangerous medical waste.

One goment official say: 'Condoms dey classified as medical items, so we will take a look at all di laws wey di owner don break.'