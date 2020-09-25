Smile official video: Wizkid new music "Smile" feature di Nigerian singer three sons - See how fans dey react to Ayo Balogun latest video

Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun AKA Wizkid don share small video of im new hit single "Smile" wey e features grammy-winning American R&B singer H.E.R.

Dis new singles dey come out afta series of delays and while some fans of di singer dey excited to see and hear di song, odas get sometin else to tok.

For Inside di music video, Starboy feature three of im sons and even post dia photo for im twitter page and call dia names; Bolu, Ayo and Zion.

E add say im dedicate di music "Smile" to di three of im sons.

Wizkid sing say im go do anything for im love including running "inside building wey dey on flames" just to be with im love.

How oda fans dey react

Several reactions na im don come from fans on top social media. Di video of di new singles don even make some pesin dey do comparism with oda popular Nigerian artist.

Di track "Smile" na single off Wizkid forthcoming album Made In Lagos.

E announced say di album go feature artistes like Burna Boy, Damian Marley (Jamaican), Tems, Starboy Terri, Ella Mai (British), Tay Iwar, Skepta (British Nigerian), Projexx (Jamaican) and H.E.R. (American).