"BBNaija housemates Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee" vote who go win 2020 Big Brother Naija Season 5 live television reality show

BBNaija housemates wey remain for dis 2020 live television reality show; Laycon, Dorothy, Nengi, Neo and Vee vote who go win di lockdown series.

Fans of di show still get chance to do final voting for who go win di N85 million worth of prizes come Sunday. go close by 10pm Lagos time on Friday 25 September, 2020.

See how each BBNaija housemates vote

Dorathy think say if she no win Big Brother, then Neo go go win am.

She tell Biggie for Diary room session on Friday afternoon say she believe say im gra-gra alias energetic personality go fit make am di winner.

Vee believe say if no be she win Big Brother, e go go to Laycon.

She tell Biggie for Diary room session on Friday afternoon say she belive say im brains and vision go seal di deal for am.

Laycon think say if im no win Big Brother Naija, Dorathy go take am because of her warm personality and sweet nature.

Nengi tell Biggie for Diary room session on Friday afternoon say she think say if Big Brother no be she win am dis time, Laycon go be victorious.

Neo thinks say if im no win Big Brother, Nengi win because she dey pretty and down to earth.

Big Brother Naija Season 5 finalist housemates biography

Victoria Adeyele AKA "Vee"

Victoria Adeyele wey be 23 years old na musician wey base for Lagos, Nigeria. Dem born and raise her for London and she move come Lagos almost one year ago to begin her music career.

She say her parents na Nigerians and say she dey enjoy acting, socializing and making pipo laugh. Vee say she no eva don dey relationship wey last longer than six month.

"Dorathy" Bachor

Dorathy Bachor na 24-year-old entrepreneur from Delta State and she believe she be di only one wey fit make you smile.

She say her biggest achievement na SHOPFORME - dat na di biggest procurement company inside Nigeria.

Emuobonuvie Akpofure AKA "Neo"

Emuobonuvie Akpofure na 26 year old ride-hailing app driver from Delta State . E describe imsef as fun, tolerant, loving and smart. E also dey secretive.

E biggest achievement na wen im win N 500 000 from one talent competition. E say e like wen pipo dey underestimate am and call imsef problem.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe AKA "Laycon"

Olamilekan Agbeleshe na 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. E be graduate of philosophy from University of Lagos. E say im dey complicated, pipo dey misunderstand am and e also dey open minded. E add say im like to dey discuss sexual mata.

E biggest achievement na im song 'Fierce' wey dey for MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months.

Rebecca Hampson AKA "Nengi"

Rebecca Hampson na 22 years old entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She be former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant wey love learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures.