Moctar Ouane biographie: President Bah Ndaw name Mali new Prime minister, see Moctar Ouane profile

Mali leader for di meantime alias transitional President don name a new civilian prime minister

President Bah Ndaw appoint former diplomat Moctar Ouane as di new prime minister, according to state television announcement on Sunday.

Oga Ouane bin serve serve as Mali foreign minister between 2004 and 2011.

Im bin serve as Mali permanent representative to di UN from 1995 to 2002 and later become diplomatic adviser to di west African regional bloc, Ecowas.

Di coup leader Col Assimi Goita bin pick Mr Ndaw - wey dem inaugurate on Friday - to be di transitional president.

Di appointment of a civilian president na one condition for Ecowas to lift di sanctions dm mpose after di coup.