Maurice Kamto, Cameroon CRM party leader e house still dey house arrest a week afta anti-Biya protest - Lawyers give latest update

Wia dis foto come from, Maurice Kamto Wetin we call dis foto, Maurice Kamto, Cameroon CRM party leader

Lawyers of Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party leader, Maurice Kamto say deh don ready for show-down wit security forces for see dia client as tight security still dey for junction and all around de house.

Maurice Kamto dey for house arrest since 22 September and lawyer di plan for storm si opposition e house for Santa Babara quarters for afternoon.

One of de lawyers, Emmanuel Simh don tell BBC News Pidgin say deh no even know Kamto e health condition, how e di live de situation as no man nova see yi since.

"We don ready and we know how we security forces di behave, but we don ready to go get informate for form file for defend we client as goment wan take legal action".

Anoda lawyer Robert Amsterdam, international lawyer weh Kamto bin employ for check issues about de 22 September march say e tok for phone and e dey for house arrest since.

Amsterdam say na illegal move from president Biya regime.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Have spoken to Prof Kamto who is literally under siege in his compound. Leading members of the Party face arrest or worse. This illegal behaviour is being carried out solely because the Biya junta lacks any semblance of legitimacy. Sanctions! — Robert Amsterdam (@robertamsterdam) September 27, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Last Monday, Kamto bin announce peaceful march for tell president Paul Biya for komot for pawa as e no fit solve Anglophone crisis, Boko Haram and stop for violate pipo dia rights.

According to Cameroon CRM party, as some party supporters komot march, deh arrest about 600 and some families di still search for dia relations weh deh no see afta de march.

But since den, Kamto and e family nova komot for house and e tweet dis morning say, e get correct informate say goment wan 'attack' arrest yi, di party add.

Kamto add say taim for face violence again from 'outdated regime' don reach, and e don remain for house for nine days now and di wait de next goment action.

Skip Twitter post, 2 Our time has undoubtedly come to confront once again the state violence of an outdated regime. Arbitrariness and barbarism cannot overcome the determination of the Cameroonian people to free themselves from tyranny. 2/2 — Maurice Kamto (@KamtoOfficiel) September 28, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Rene Emmanuel Sadi, goment tok-tok pesin for week-end say deh di study Kamto e case and goment fit take legal action.

Also, say Ministry of territorial administration di shine eye for de party for see de next action for take.