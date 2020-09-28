New Emir of Zazzau: Zaria king selection process fit produce anoda female emir after di popular Queen Amina? – Dis na latest on wetin we know so far

As pipo of Zaria, Kaduna state for northern Nigeria continue to dey wait anxiously to see who dia new Emir go be after former king Shehu Idris die 8 days ago, BBC speak to pipo from goment and di Zazzau palace to know wia things stand.

Some reports (not by BBC) bin dey fly around say di Zazzau kingmakers don already submit di top three names to Kaduna govnor Nasir Elrufai for am to select but Abdallah Abdallah wey be Special Assistant to di govnor on media and communications tok say no be true.

"All those reports wey dey tok say govnor don receive names to select from as next Zazzau Emir no dey correct and una know say dis na sensitive issue so everybody dey dey careful when e wan tok."

"But wetin i know officially be say, kingmakers don send 11 names to di commissioner of local goment and at di moment Department of Security Services (DSS) for screening, so maybe by tomorrow or next dem fit finish dia work before forwarding to di govnor, dis na wia things stand."

Anoda source from di Zazzau palace wey beg say make BBC no mention im name yan say di kingmakers don play dia part and now e remain goment pipo to do needful and select di most deserving and not pesin wey get connection and friends in goment pass.

"We wey dey palace know say di kingmakers do dia job very well and dem try see say dem give all sides and all ruling houses fair hearing for dis mata."

"Wetin we dey pray now be say make goment do dia own part well, select di mosr deserving and not pesin wey dey close to dem or wey get connections pass, dis na our prayer."

Some pipo wey sabi history say dis na one of di longest time Zaria don stay without Emir as Emir Shehu Idris wey die ascend di throne only few days after im predecessor die.