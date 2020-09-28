Trump taxes: "Donald Trump only pay $750?", "Where NYT get di tax returns?" - Na Fact checking dey here

Donald Trump only pay $750 in taxes'? "Where NYT get tax returns?" na some of di many kwesions wey dey beg for ansas afta Trump taxes tori land.

Tori be say one New York Times report say America Presido Donald Trump pay only $750 dollars as im federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017'

Di newspaper wey say dem get tax records for oga Trump and im companies for over 20 years - also claim say di current US President no pay income taxes at all in 10 out of di past 15 years.

Di newspaper say dem obtain tax record of Mr. Trump and di records show "chronic losses and years of tax avoidance".

But Oga Trump call di report "fake news".

"Actually I pad tax. And you go see say as soon as my tax returns - e dey under audit, dem dey under audit for long time," he tell reporters afta dem publish di story on Sunday.

"Di IRS [Internal Revenue Service, wey be America tax office] no treat me well… they treat me very bad," Trump tok.

Mr Trump don face legal challenges for refusing to share documents concerning im fortune and business. He be di first president since di 1970s wey no make im tax returns public, though dis no dey required by law.

Di Times say information in di report bin "provided by sources with legal access to it".

Di report dey come just days before Mr Trump first presidential debate with Democratic opponent Joe Biden and weeks before di 3 November election.

Wetin be di key claims

Di Times day idem review tax returns relating to President Trump and di companies wey Trump Organization get. Di report bin from di 1990s. Even Mr Trump personal returns for 2016 and 2017.

Dem say the president pay just $750 in income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, while im no pay no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years, "largely becos he reported say im lose much more money dan he made".

Before becoming president, Mr Trump dey popular as celebrity businessman and property mogul.

But di newspaper say im reports to di IRS "portray businessman wey tak in hundreds of millions of dollars per year but dey ger serious losses wey im dey use yo avoid paying taxes".

For public filing, President Trump say im make at least $434.9m for 2018. DI newspaper disputes dis, alleging say im tax returns show say di president had instead enter red, with $47.4m in losses.

Di Trump Organization join di president to deny di allegations for di report.

Di company chief legal officer, Alan Garten, tell di te Times say "most, if not all, of di facts appear nor to dey correct".

"Over di past ten years , President Trump don pay tens of millions of dollars for personal taxes to di federal goment, including paying millions in personal taxes since im announce im candidacy for 2015," he say.

Which oda tin dey di report?

Di newspaper also claims say "most" of Mr Trump's biggest businesses - such as im golf courses and hotels - "report losing millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars year afta year".

"Dat equation be key element of di alchemy of Mr Trump's finances: using di proceeds of im celebrity to purchase and prop up risky businesses, then wielding dia losses to avoid taxes," it say.

It add say di president dey personally responsible for more dan $300m for loans, wey go due for di next four years.

Di newspaper also claim say some of President Trump businesses don receive money from "lobbyists, foreign officials and odas wey dey find face time, access or favour" from di president.

Di Times say im use tax records to find out how much income di president makes from im companies overseas, claiming say im make $73m for revenue from abroad in im first two years at di White House.

Much of that come from im golf courses for Ireland and Scotland, but di Times say di Trump Organization also receive money "from licensing deals for kontris with authoritarian leaders or thorny geopolitics".

Di Times claim say that di licensing deals be $3m from di Philippines, $2.3m from India and $1m from Turkey.

Di newspaper claims say President Trump make $427.4m for 2018 in revenues from Di Apprentice US series, as well as from branding deals wer organisations pay to use im name. He also make $176.5m by investing for two office buildings dat year, dem claim.

However, di Times claim say di president pay almost no taxes on these revenues, becos he report say im businesses make big losses.

It also claim say President Trump don dey make use of tax code wey go allow buniess owners to "carry forward leftover losses to reduce taxes for future years".

For example, di newspaper say for 2018, President Trump largest golf resort, Trump National Doral, near Miami, make $162.3m in losses. same thing, im two golf courses for Scotland and one in Ireland, report combine $63.6m aslosses, e claim.

Tax lawyer and policy analyst Steve Rosenthal, wey work with di Times before dem look into Mr. Tumps money, say di story "go to di heart of Trump image as successful businessman".

"You no fit generate di level of losses Trump don generate and no fail. How he continues to generate losses and continues to operate suggests he dey continue to borrow money to keep operations afloat," he tell di BBC World Service's Newsday programme.

Mr Rosenthal said Americans should dey concerned about di New York Times' report.

"Not only should di public dey concerned about di false image Trump do do about being successful businessman, but di public suppose concern about to whom Trump owe money and how serious Trump financial circumstances… and whether Trump fit continue to operate di country in our interest or whether he looks out for himself more and more."

Wetin be di reaction?

Mr Trump political opponents don condemn im report tax arrangements.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful Democrat for Washington, say di report show Mr Trump don take "extraordinary measures" to "game di tax code and avoid paying his fair share of taxes".

Taking to Twitter, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer ask Americans to raise dia hands if dey don pay in federal income tax dan Mr Trump.