Laycon Big Brother Naija winner: Olamilekan Agbelesebioba first interview afta 2020 BBNaija show, LIRS tax notice plus Govnor Dapo Abiodun hailing

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/BBNaija

Olamilekan Agbelesebioba AKA Laycon, di Big Brother Naija winner say di entire Big Brother Naija season 5 experience is still be surreal to him.

Im add say im dey surprised by some unlikely but beautiful friendships and that bin think say na Dorathy for win.

Laycon wey don get over a million Instagram followers afta e win, say im never tok say Erica na bad pesin.

Na Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, di host of di Season 5 BBNaija show na im do di interview.

Meanwhile Laycon receive special hailing from Govnor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, plus LIRS tax notice, just 24 hours afta di 26 year old win di star prize.

"I dey happy to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown."

Our Administration go continue to support and empower di youth through different channels, towards inclusion, job creation, and di utility of our natural youthful energy." Di govnor add.

Wia dis foto come from, Dapo Abiodun

On di oda hand, di tax office for Lagos State where Laycon dey base, LIRS send am coded tax notice as dem congratulate am.