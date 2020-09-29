Laycon Big Brother Naija winner: Olamilekan Agbelesebioba first interview afta 2020 BBNaija show, LIRS tax notice plus Govnor Dapo Abiodun hailing
Olamilekan Agbelesebioba AKA Laycon, di Big Brother Naija winner say di entire Big Brother Naija season 5 experience is still be surreal to him.
Im add say im dey surprised by some unlikely but beautiful friendships and that bin think say na Dorathy for win.
Laycon wey don get over a million Instagram followers afta e win, say im never tok say Erica na bad pesin.
Na Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, di host of di Season 5 BBNaija show na im do di interview.
What did the winner of #BBNaija season 5 have to say? Catch @itsLaycon and @Ebuka in exclusive conversation right here!
Meanwhile Laycon receive special hailing from Govnor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, plus LIRS tax notice, just 24 hours afta di 26 year old win di star prize.
"I dey happy to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown."
Our Administration go continue to support and empower di youth through different channels, towards inclusion, job creation, and di utility of our natural youthful energy." Di govnor add.
Thank you Sir!!!
On di oda hand, di tax office for Lagos State where Laycon dey base, LIRS send am coded tax notice as dem congratulate am.
As dem hail am dem tell am say dem dey expect am to pay im tax for 2021 as winner of di N85m prizes from di TV reality show.