United States presidential debates: "Trump and Biden first Cleveland debate time", Chris Wallace American anchor effect plus major tins to expect for Ohio 2020

Wit just 35 days to go, genh genh, e don begin to dey feel like election campaign don dey hot for Unted States of America.

And at last, di first TV debate dey go down tonight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday night, therefore welcome to US election 2020.

So wetin we go expect on Tuesday night inside Cleveland? Na game-changer, or confamation of wetin we already know?

Dis na how "Cleveland presidential debate" go happun

Dis na wetin go happun ( based on analyst expert opinion) for di first presidential debate on Tuesday, 29 September, for Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic inside Cleveland, Ohio.

How Trump and Biden go behave for 90 minute?

Cleveland debate go get element of wetin di French pipo go call "un dialogue de sourds" - wey mean a conversation of di deaf. In oda words, dem no go dey listen to each oda. In fact based on di character wey dem get, analyst don predict say dem fit dey tok go different direction without listening to each oda points during di debate.

Donald Trump go wan focus on im economic achievements before di Covid 19 pandemic strike America.

E dey possible say oga Trump go want to want to attack di Biden family, and in particular his son, Hunter and how im end up on di board of one Ukrainian energy company wen Joe Biden be vice-president

Joe Biden go wan concentrate on di way di president handle di coronavirus pandemic, and wetin im don tell di American people.

Which time di presidential debates go start?

Tuesday night Cleveland presidential debate go start at 9 p.m. ET (Wey be 2AM Nigerian time) and end by 10:30 p.m. ET. (Wey be 3:30AM Nigerian time)

Di Cleveland presidential debate go last approximately 90 minutes and run without commercials on networks and cable news outlets.

Who be di Debate moderator?

Na TV debate moderator, "Chris Wallace" from Fox News go anchor di Cleveland presidential debate.

Di 72-year-old journalist na registered Democrat from Washington, DC.

Di format for di first debate na six questions in six segments of 15 minutes each.

Wetin go be di Debate topic?

Some of di topics wey go shelle for di debate go include:

Donald Trump taxes - say im only paid $750 income tax in im first year in office for di White House, and say im personal igbese alias debts of over $400 million (who im dey owe di money?); say $70,000 na im dem write off to pay for hairdressing before TV appearances (Web one expensive haircut).

Di oda topics go include Trump and Biden records, Supreme Court, Coronavirus pandemic, Race protests and violence in cities, Election integrity and Economy.