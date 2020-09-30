Meet "Halima Yusuf" wey Femi Fani Kayode call im 'comforter'

View this post on Instagram

There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false. Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem. She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her. I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so.