Meet "Halima Yusuf" wey Femi Fani Kayode call im 'comforter'
E no longer be news say former minister of aviation Femi Fani Kayode don come out to deny say e don marry new wife.
According to di politician e no marry any new wife and di lady in question Halima Yusuf na just im close friend and comforter.
Na dis one make many pipo dey ask who be Halima Yusuf.
There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false. Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem. She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her. I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so.
See wetin we know about Halima Yusuf
From wetin BBC News Pidgin gather, Halima na from Borno State for northe astern Nigeria but live for Gombe state wit her family for most of her life before moving to Abuja in di last couple of years to start business.
Halima wey her nickname na 'Leemah' describe herself for her instagram page as Chief Executive Officer of Sly Royal wia she dey sell female clothing and oda accessories especially ones wey northern Nigeria women dey wear (Abaya etc).
Di same instagram profile add say she dey control anoda business Leemah's secrets wia she dey sell beauty and make up products.
For some posts wey she do for instagram she call on pipo wey get bad skin to talk to her for help.
Her age and wia she go school no dey clear at dis time and pipo dey also expect Halima to tok about her relationship with Femi Fani Kayode after di minista tok im own.