Timothy Ray Brown: First person wey doctors cure of HIV don die- See wetin later kill am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Timothy Ray Brown, also known as di Berlin patient, foto for 2012

Di first person wey dem cure of HIV - Timothy Ray Brown - don die from cancer.

Timothy Ray Brown, Brown wey dem born for US and wey dem also know as "di Berlin patient", bin get bone marrow transplant from one donor wey naturally dey resistant to HIV for 2007.

Afta di transplant, Brown wey be 54 years old no come need anti-viral drugs and e come dey free of di virus for di rest of im life.

Di International Aids Society tok say Brown give di world hope say HIV cure dey possible.

Doctor bin diagnose Brown with HIV wen im dey live for Berlin for 1995. Then for 2007 e develop one type of blood cancer wey dem call acute myeloid leukaemia.

Di treatment of im cancer involve destroying im bone marrow, wey dey produce di cancerous cells, and then doing bone marrow transplant.

Di transfer come from one donor wey dey among few pipo wey get rare mutation inside part of dia DNA wey dem call di CCR5 gene.

Wetin be di CCR5 and how changes for CCR5 gene fit help pesin dey resistance to HIV

CCR5 na set of genetic instructions wey build di doorway wey di human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) go pass through to infect cells.

Mutations to CCR5 dey help lock di door and give pipo resistance to HIV.

Afta di treatment, levels of HIV inside Brown blood fall to very low level wey dem no fit detect and e no longer need anti-retroviral therapy. Dis one mean say e don dey "cured" of di virus.

But di leukaemia, wey lead to im HIV cure, return early dis year and spread to go im brain and spinal cord.

"Na with great sadness I dey announce say Timothy pass away... e dey surrounded by myself and friends, afta five-month battle with leukaemia," e partner Tim Hoeffgen post for Facebook.