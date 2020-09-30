Kenneth Gbagi wanted: Police dey look for Ex-education minister wey dey face accuse say e strip im staff 'naked'

Wia dis foto come from, Kenneth Gbagi Wetin we call dis foto, Kenneth Gbagi bin serve as Minister of State for Education for Nigeria before 2015

Delta state police command don declare former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi wanted.

Di police say dis na afta e no show up for questioning concerning di case of four pipo wey dem strip naked for im hotel and dem claim say dem be 'staff' of e hotel, Signatious Hotel, Warri Delta State.

According to di statement from di state police public relations officer DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, di police command no get any oda choice than to declare Kenneth Gbagi wanted afta e don use dem turn round and round and no gree show up.

"Commissioner of Police through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division bin invite Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi on September 25th, 2020 for questioning concerning di alleged dehumanizing manner wey e order make dem strip some of im staff naked and physically assault dem because of ane alleged case of stealing wey happun for Signatious Hotel wey belong to am."

"Kenneth Gbagi personally and severally calle and give di excuse say e get burial ceremony of im elder sister on Friday 25/9/2020 wia e be key player, and ask for time to finish with di ceremony on Sunday, and afta e go report for di State Headquarters on Monday September 28, 2020."

Di police say by Monday, Kenneth Gbagi call di ommissioner of Police to say e get court case to attend to, and promise to report for di Police Headquarters.