Happy Independence Day Nigeria pictures and wishes on 1 October from Nigerians for "Nigeria At 60"

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

BBC Pidgin don gather "Happy Independence Day Nigeria pictures and wishes" on 1 October, 2020 from Nigerians just for you.

Na on dis day for 1960, Africa most populous nation declare im independence from British colonial rule.

Check out "Nigeria At 60" quotes, pictures and wishes:

"I dey convinced say if we pursue our aspirations TOGETHER we go dey able to achieve anytin wey we want. Na wetin informed our adopting di theme TOGETHER to mark this epochal event"- President Muhammadu Buhari quote from im Diamond Jubilee presidential broadcast.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari Diamond Jubilee presidential broadcast on Thursday 1 October, 2020.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Happy Independence Day Nigeria wishes na for kontri pipo to celebrate.

Wia dis foto come from, NFF

Some goment departments post Happy Independence Day Nigeria pictures and wishes for dia social media pages.

Skip Twitter post, 3 As we celebrate #Nigeriaat60, we should rededicate ourselves to the Unity & Development of our dear country. Let us reflect on our National Anthem & Pledge as words of wisdom; because “One Nation Bound in freedom, peace & unity” is a call to action. God bless Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/zkOKG0cCQW — Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (@ZShamsuna) October 1, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Nollywood Stars post some quotes and wishes

Skip Twitter post, 4 "Nigeria is more of a geographical expression rather than a united country"- Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

We are more divided than ever. My Homeland's resources pillaged, my people disillusioned & abandoned, leaders carrying on just for themselves.

The Land of my birth.#NigeriaAt60 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) October 1, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 I wish my fellow Nigerians a Happy New Month, let's celebrate #NigeriaAt60 It can only get better! Preach Love and Togetherness! Welcome me to twitter guys ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ne69V4gfQN — Ramsey Nouah (@Nouah__) October 1, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria former presidential candidate call for release of all political prisoners.

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege also tweet to hail Nigeria at 60.

Shina Peller wey be Nigerian lawmaker and owner of one popular nigh club for Lagos, di kontri bizness capital say: "Don't give up on Nigeria!".

EiENigeria wey be civil social organization for good governance inside Nigeria dey ask "Wetin Nigerians Be Celebrating?

Delts State Govnor wish Nigerians to keep di vision of di founding fathers alive.

Skip Twitter post, 8 This is why we must always keep the vision of our founding fathers alive — as we constantly work to build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous nation for all Nigerians.



Happy #IndependenceDay everyone! pic.twitter.com/y4jqyE8d5Q — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) October 1, 2020 End of Twitter post, 8

Home na where di heart dey, Happy 60th Nigeria, my father land! - Na so Anthony Joshua take celebrate di Independence Day.

Wia dis foto come from, Anthony Joshua