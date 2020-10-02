Trump positive for Covid 19: Donald Trump "Coronavirus" yabs before "Hope Hicks" Melania, POTUS catch Covid-19 virus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump

President Trump don chop plenti criticism on how im play down di virus for di early stages.

Di US president, announce for im twitter say im and im wife don catch di virus.

Na di US get di world highest number of Covid-related deaths. But President Trump insists say im respond sharperly and correctly to di spread of di infection for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

22 January (Dem confam first case for US) - "We get am under control"

"We get am totally under control. Na just one pesin wey just come in from China.. We get am under control. Everything go dey just fine."

9 March - Trump compare coronavirus to flu

"So last year 37,000 Americans die from di common flu. between di average of 27,000 and 70,000 per year. We no shut down, life & the economy go on... Think about am!"

"Dis no be di flu. E dey dangerous. Wen you send a friend to di hospital... he say goodbye, tough guy, little older, little heavier than im fit be, seriously. And you call dem di next day, 'to ask how e dey do?' And he don dey coma? Dis no be di flu."

"With di masks, na voluntary thing. You fit do am, and you fit no do am. I choose not to do it, but some pipo fit no wan wear am and e dey OK"

"We dey ask everybody say wen you no fit distance yoursef well-well from di oda pesin, wear mask, get mask."

"We' dey round di final turn, and a lot of good things dey happen wit vaccines and wit therapeutics"