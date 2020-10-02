Trump positive for Covid 19: Donald Trump "Coronavirus" yabs before "Hope Hicks" Melania, POTUS catch Covid-19 virus
President Trump don chop plenti criticism on how im play down di virus for di early stages.
Di US president, announce for im twitter say im and im wife don catch di virus.
Na di US get di world highest number of Covid-related deaths. But President Trump insists say im respond sharperly and correctly to di spread of di infection for di kontri.
See some of im comment about di pandemic.
22 January (Dem confam first case for US) - "We get am under control"
"We get am totally under control. Na just one pesin wey just come in from China.. We get am under control. Everything go dey just fine."
9 March - Trump compare coronavirus to flu
"So last year 37,000 Americans die from di common flu. between di average of 27,000 and 70,000 per year. We no shut down, life & the economy go on... Think about am!"
31 March - "Dis no be di flu"
"Dis no be di flu. E dey dangerous. Wen you send a friend to di hospital... he say goodbye, tough guy, little older, little heavier than im fit be, seriously. And you call dem di next day, 'to ask how e dey do?' And he don dey coma? Dis no be di flu."
3 April - "Im choose not to wear mask"
"With di masks, na voluntary thing. You fit do am, and you fit no do am. I choose not to do it, but some pipo fit no wan wear am and e dey OK"
21 July - "Wear mask"
"We dey ask everybody say wen you no fit distance yoursef well-well from di oda pesin, wear mask, get mask."
10 September - America "don dey see di final turn" of di pandemic
"We' dey round di final turn, and a lot of good things dey happen wit vaccines and wit therapeutics"
Without surprise, coronavirus don become one of di main topics for di race to di White House.