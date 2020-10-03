Trump and coronvirus: US President no dey on Oxygen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na di nomination of Supreme Court Judge pipo dey blame for coronavirus cases for White House

US President Trump doctors say im dey receive beta treatment from different medical specialists.

Dem say dem dey monitor am seriously "for any evidence of complications" but im neva get any fever since Friday morning.

For now di doctors say Oga Trump no dey for oxygen, but dem no gree tok weda im eva use supplementary oxygen.

Di doctors say dem dn check im kidney, liver and heart functions and all of dem dey okay.

So far dem neva get any date for im discharge as dem dey observe for any kind of inflammation wey dey common wit di virus infection.

How many pipo don catch Covid-19 for White House?

Wen American Presido Donald Trump tweet say im and im wife Melania don catch corona virus on Friday, di news shock di world.

Now as im don dey hospital, eye dey chook who else don test positive.

Oga and madam Trump test positive for di virus afta di presido communications director Hope Hicks,The pp catch di virus, and she bin no dey di event.

As e be so, seven of di pipo wey attend di event don test positive for Covid-19 including di president and im first lady.

Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway wey bin don resign as White House senior adviser for August don catch di virus.

Na she herself confam am on Friday say she test positive.

Wia dis foto come from, Chip Somodevilla

Mike Lee/ Thom Tills

Both of dem na Republican Senators, Mike Lee na senator from Utah while oga Tillis come from North Carolina.

Dem two join confam dia positive test result for coronavirus for Twitter.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, At least seven pipo wey go di event don test positive for covid-19

Reverend John Jenkins

Rev. John Jenkins wey be di University of Notre President also catch di virus.

Tori pesin

One journalist wey attend di Rose Garden event also follow catch di virus.

But, di White House Correspondents Association wey report di tori no drop im name.

Plenti eyes don dey chook put di Rose Garden event wey Oga Trump use nominate im pick for Supreme Court Judge, Amy Coney Barrett.