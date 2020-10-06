Trump: Dexamethasone, remdesivir, Regeneron, wetin be dis Covid drugs doctors use for US president coronavirus treatment?

US President Donald Trump don return back to White House to continue im treatment for coronavirus after three-night wey e stay for hospital.

Di president remove im mask for di balcony of di White House, wia different staff and aides don bin test positive for di virus for recent days.

E later tweet say; "Feeling really good. Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

Plenti pipo still dey ask questions on top how serious Presido Trump covid-19 sickness dey and how im treatment dey like.

Some of di Drugs wey doctors take treat President Trump

Wetin we call dis foto, Trump pictured making a phone call at Walter Reed on Sunday

Normally, Treatments fall into two camps - those wey dey directly attack di virus and dey more likely to dey useful for di first phase and drugs to calm di immune system wey dey more likely to work for di second.

Since President Trump test positive for coronavirus, e don dey receive some number of different drugs, according to wetin im doctors reveal.

So which drugs dem dey use and wetin e tell us about Trump condition?

Dexamethasone

Dis steroid dey save lives by calming di immune system, but dem need to use am for di right time. Give am too early and di drug fit make tins worse by hindering di body ability to fight off di virus.

Dis no be di kind of drug wey you go usually give pesin wey dey di "mild" stage of di disease.

One trial of di drug wey take place for UK show say di benefit dey come in for di point wey pesin need oxygen - wey Presido Trump receive briefly.

World Health Organization advise di using of di steroid for "severe and critical" cases.

Monoclonal antibody therapy

Dis na combination of antibodies, wey dis company Regeneron dey make, and e dey mimic di human being immune response.

Di antibodies physically stick to di coronavirus so dat e no fit get inside di body cells and dey make di virus more "visible" to di rest of di immune system.

Remdesivir

Dem first develop dis antiviral drug as treatment for Ebola. E dey work by confusing di virus as e look chemically similar to some di raw materials di virus need to replicate. Dis dey scata di virus ability to make thousands of copies of itself.

Clinical trials don show say di drug dey cut di duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11. But no evidence don show weda dem don save live with remdesivir.

Oda drugs and supplement

President Trump doctors tok say e also dey take zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, Melatonin and Aspirin. E no dey clear if any of these na purposely for Covid 19.

Zinc na mineral wey get role for di immune system, but no evidence on show say dis kain supplements dey improve pipo ability to fight di virus.

Vitamin D dey known as di sunshine vitamin as e dem form for di skin as response to sunlight. E also get role to play for healthy immune system, but again no evidence don show say taking supplements dey help against Covid 19.

Famotidine dey decrease stomach acid production and dem dey use am for pipo with stomach ulcers or reflux. E get one small study wey suggest say e fit help, but dem consider di quality low and researchers don call for more research.

Melatonin na hormone wey di body dey make in di evening and e dey help us sleep. Dem dey sometimes give am as treatment for insomnia.