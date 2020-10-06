Donald Trump latest on Joe Biden afta Walter Reed return ahead of election debate

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump first day afta im comot hospital wia im bin dey get Covid-19 don dey busy for am, if pesin use im latest yarn ontop social media take judge.

Small time afta President Trump return from Walter Reed Hospital on Monday, wen pipo go expect for am to dey rest, e release two videos and tweets ontop social media.

In one of di video, e tell American say make dem no fear di virus, say US get di best melecine for am and "vaccines go soon land".

But in di following 12 hours, oga Trump don release more tweets wia im accuse im rival "Joe Biden" and Democrats ontop abortion mata, tok why covid-19 no suppose make dem close di country and hala "Feeling Great!

One tweet quote on New Your Post journalist Miranda Devine wey say Trump go be invincible hero, "wey no just survive every dirty trick di Democrats do ontop am, but di Chinese virus join".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Trump return from hospital on Monday night

"Flu" tweet

Oga Trump compare flu (cold and catarrh) wit Covid-19, say afta all over 100,000 pipo dey die from flu everi year from im kontri - even though vaccine dey from am.

But tori pipo Aljazeera release tweet wey dem say US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) informate no tally wit di 100,000 wey Presido Trump tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Trump

"Bloomberg" tweet

4:36pm (WAT). Trump fire yabis go Michael Bloomberg domot say di number 14 richest billionaire for di world (Forbes) no try for one debate. E call oga Bloomberg "Mini" Mike Bloomberg.

"Abortion" tweet

Trump accuse Biden say di former vice-president dey favour make won do abortion very late for di pregnancy and even after she don born.

"Debate" tweet