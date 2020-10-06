Nobel Prize for Physics 2020: Meet Genzel, Ghez and Penrose wey win am

From left to right na Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel, Andrea Ghez

Di Nobel Prize don announce three pipo as di winner of di Physics Prize wey be Reinhard Genzel, Andrea Ghez and Roger Penrose for dia finding into di black hole.

Di awarding bodi tok say half of di prize go go to Roger Penrose, wey be professor for Oxford University, say im discover say di black hole formation na di robust prediction of di general theory of relativity.

While di oda half na Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez, wey discover one supermassive compact object for di centre of di galaxy, go share am.

David Haviland wey be di chair of di physics prize committee say dis year prize, "dey celebrate one of di most exotic tins for di Universe."

Black holes na di part of space wia gravity strong sotay light sef no fit escape am.

Di winners go share di prize money of 10 million krona (£864,200).

But who be dis pipo wey win di Physics Prize.

Andrea Ghez

Andrea Ghez

Andrea Ghez na di fourth woman to win for di history of di Nobel Physics Prize out of di pass 200 laureates wey don win am since 1901.

Di American Professor from di University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) join oga Reinhard Genzel to provide di most convincing evidence say one supermassive black hole dey for di centre of our galaxy, di Milky Way.

Dem find di huge object, wey dem dey call Sagittarius A* bin dey drag all di stars wey dey orbit am.

Ghez wey be 55 year old na astronomer wey receive her Bachelor of Science for di Massachusetts Institute of Technology for 1987 and her Masters for 1989 and Ph.D for 1992 from di California Institute of Technology.

She don dey work with UCLA since 1994 as professor of physics and astronomy.

Reinhard Genzel wen im hear say e don win Nobel Prize

Reinhard Genzel

Reinhard Genzel na professor of physics and astronomy for di University of California, Berkeley and director for di Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany.

For 1969, di 68 year old professor, join late Nobel laureate Charles Townes to present di first observation massive black hole fit dey for di centre of di Universe.

And for 2019, scientists get dia first picture of one black hole. Di black hole wey Genzel and Ghez discover weight na four times di weight of di sun.

Roger Penrose bin work with with world's smartest man Stephen Hawking

Roger Penrose

Roger Penrose wey dem born for England, bin work with Stephen Hawkings to combine Einstein theory of relativity with quantum theory to prove say life bin start with di Big Bang and go end for black holes.

Di 89 year old mathematician tok for interview say when im be pikin, although im bin dey good at maths, im bin no dey do very well for school and exams until di teacher come dey give am more time.