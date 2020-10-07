Eddie Van Halen: Quick facts about di legendary guitarist wey die from cancer at di age of 65

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Eddie Van Halen, di ogbonge guitar man and co-founder of di popular rock band Van Halen don die from cancer at age 65.

Di Dutch-American musician bin dey receive treatment for throat cancer. Top rock musicians don already dey pay dia last respect to am.

Tho pipo sabi im band, Van Halen for dia song 'Jump' wey hit top of di US charts for 1984, e get some tins wey many pipo no too sabi about am.

Im band bin enta Guinness Book of World Record

Guinness World Record bin recognize Van Halen afta im perform wit im band for one US Festival for California wia dem make $1.5 million for 90 minutes.

Di record book say di performance na di highest paid single appearance from one band, as at dat time.

Power drill don feature as one of im music instruments

Van Halen carry creativity enta anoda level wen im sample di sound from power drill for one im tracks, 'Poundcake'. You fit hear am for di song intro and di guitar solo.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Meet Clay, di ‘Nigeria Rock Goddess'

Im band ban brown M&M from dia backstage

Tori bin spread say Van Halen band no dey allow brown M&Ms for dia backstage and many pipo tink say na just rumour.

But true-true, di band include am for dia list of request during any show performance to make sure say di venue read di document well-well.

Dem don officially recognize am as one of di greatest guitar man for history