What time be presidential debate tonight?: Vice presidential "debate tonight" - How "Kamala Harris and Mike Pence" debate go be

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Time don come for di US Vice Presidential candidates to take di podium as well. Dem go showcase dia ideas.

Di hurry to see how di debate go turn out make am unexpected debate for Vice Presidential candidates.

Some dey call am di most important event for di kontri history, becos e dey come at di time wey di US president dey treat coronary heart disease, virus wey don kill 200,000 Americans and infected millions. Then there is the crisis surrounding the Supreme Court, the racist crisis and so on.

Who dem dey debate with?

Debates between presidential candidates neva be problem in di history of di presidency, but dis year pipo go focus on how di two vice presidents go compete with each other.

The first debate between Trump and Biden no reveal some detail of goment plans, as some dey hope to hear from each candidate about dia kontri.

And e fit be final argument, depending on how Trump bodi dey.

When and where I fit watch di debate?

Na on Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:00 pm US time (2:00 to 3:00 am Nigerian time) aand na di only contest between di candidate

Di BBC English Service go broadcast live coverage of di interview for dia website and then broadcast live on television from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Who go argue?

On di other side be Kamala Harris, di woman wey wan be vice president of di United States for di first time in history.

Kamala, wey be 55-year-old senator and one of di goment most outspoken critics of di opposition, na former lawyer.

For her view, she dey act like a drunken man wey dey less likely to make mistakes in front of journalists when dey put am in front of her. Also, he no dey just defend imsef. He go keep trying to find her, just as he don do for di past.

Mr Pence, 61, dey soft-spoken and religious, Christian from Indiana. Despite dia differences, Mike Pence be di pillar for his four-year-old boss, and dey demsef dey attached to any issue wey comot or be rumour.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US Senator Kamala Harris

Trump sickness don make any difference?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vice-President Pence go take over presidential duties but e no go automatically be di Republican nominee

Di Presidential Debate Organizing Committee don agree to give Kamala 12 feet between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence - previously, only seven feet apart - during di debate.

In addition, dem go place glass in front of each candidate to prevent infection. Den there will be only less than 200 pipo in Kingsbury Hall, located at di University of Utah.

But someone close to Mike Pence tell CBS News say di vice president not want di glass.

Fight fit dey like di first one?

E dey hard to say, Mike and Kamala dey tough but also smart, so e dey hard to be like Trump and Biden.