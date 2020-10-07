Ngozi Okonjo Iweala make am to di final selection stage to be new Director General World Trade Organization

Wia dis foto come from, TeamNgozi

BBC fit confam (from highly placed sources wey tanda inside Geneva) say di race to select a new Director General of di World Trade Organisation (WTO) to take over from Brazilian Roberto Azevedo dey down to two women- Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean, Yoo Myung- hee.

Dis one mean say di WTO dey aim to get e first female head since di WTO start work 25 years ago.

Until today, five candidates bin dey up for selection: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Yoo Myung- hee (Republic of South Korea), Amina Mohamed (Kenya), Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijiri (Saudi Arabia) and Dr. Liam Fox (UK).

Di official statement from di Chairman of di General Council, Amb. David Walker of New Zealand to Heads of Delegation (WTO members) dey expected Thursday 10.00am BST.

Wia dis foto come from, Former Nigeria minister of finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iw

"If dem select me, what kind of World Trade Organization Director General I go be? Proactive, supportive & solutions-oriented."

Dis na di question wey Nigeria former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iwela dey ask her 1.1 million followers for twitter.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wey currently be Special Envoy to Mobilise International Economic Support for Continental Fight Against COVID-19 dey contest to be di first woman and first African to lead di World Trade Organisation (WTO) and plenti ogbonge leaders for Africa like Atiku Abubakar, Emeka Ihedioha ad di Economic Community of West African States say dem support her mission.

Wia dis foto come from, Team Ngozi

See 10 things you need to know about Nkozi Okonjo Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala get ova 30 years experience as economist and international development expert

received over fifteen honorary degrees, including from Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Tel Aviv University and Trinity College, Dublin get bachelor degree in Economics from Harvard University and PhD in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

She be Angelopoulos Global Public Leader for Harvard University Kennedy School, Fellow of di American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don Serve twice as Nigeria Finance Minister from 2003-2006, 2011-2015 and once as Foreign Minister - di first woman to hold both positions

She don Spent 25 years for di World Bank where she for climb to become Managing Director

Currently, she be di Chairmo of di Board of Gavi, di Vaccine Alliance and of di African Risk Capacity (ARC)

She be Board member of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc

Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala na ogbonge author wey don publish works on anti-corruption, development economics and women in leadership

Recently dey appoint her as AU Special Envoy to mobilise international financial support for di fight against COVID-19 and WHO Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don receive ovea fifteen honorary degrees, including from Yale University, di University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Tel Aviv University and Trinity College, Dublin

Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala announce her decision to contest di WTO position afta di African Union say dem support Egypt pesin, Hamid Mamdouh, wey be former diplomat and former WTO official.

All ds dey happun afta di current Director-General for WTO, Roberto Azevêdo, announced say e go step down on 31 August 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

WTO Director-General selection process

Everi-evri about di procedures to appoint di WTO Director-General dey for one document WT/L/509. Di nomination period for di 2020 DG selection process don end on 8 July.

Di second phase of di process - dat na where di candidates "go make demsef known to members" go end on 7 September. On dat date, di third phase go begin.

Di Chairmo of di General Council, togeda with di chairmo of di Dispute Settlement Body and di Trade Policy Review Body, go start to dey consult with all WTO members to know who dem prefer and find out which candidate dey for best position to geet di support of everybody.