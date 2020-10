US Elections 2020: Trump or Biden who go be di president? You decide

Dis year US presidential election fit come down to results for just few key states.

Sabi pipo don predict say most states inside America go vote one way or another during di 3 November election - so we don already assign 188 votes to oga Trump and 233 to oga Biden.

Joe Biden fit wrestle enough to fit seize di presidency? Or Donald Trump go enta again for second term?

E dey all about di race to 270 electoral votes - and dis time na you go decide.

با تصاویر متحرک با تعیین نتیجه انتخابات را در ایالت های اصلی آمریکا، رئیس جمهور بعدی این کشور را پیش بینی کنید بازی کنید! دوباره بازی کنید

How we take pick dis state dem?

For di US election system, na di state-level results go count. Each state get some number of electoral votes, based on population, and many reliably vote di same way each time.

Two independent American sources, Real Clear Politics and di Cook Political Report, publish lists of states wey dem group by how dem dey expect pipo to vote on election night.

Dem classify different states as "toss-ups", wey mean say either side fit win am.

We chose our seven key states from those toss-ups wey get enough electoral votes to shake di final outcome and wia we expect say di battle go tough. President Trump win all of dem for 2016

Since sabi pipo don already predict say most states go vote one way or another, we don assign dia electoral votes one by one to di candidate wey each of di states dey consider most likely to vote for.

Dis one mean say di game start for 188 votes for oga Trump and 233 for oga Biden.

Tie fit dey?

Technically, yes. Electoral college total votes na of 538 and e dey possible for two candidates to win states for such a way wey be say each go come out with 269 votes. Na-wa-oh.

E also dey possible for no candidate to receive majority. To fit know di single winner, di US House of Representatives go vote for di next president and di US Senate go vote for di next vice-president. Dis kian method no dey common, although, e don only happun for few times for US history… and not since di 19th Century.

