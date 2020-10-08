NSMQ 2020 finals winner: Presec beat Owass, Adisco to win Ghana National Science and Maths Quiz 2020 finals

Wia dis foto come from, NSMQ Ghana

Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec) beat tough two opponents Adisadel College (Adisco) and Opoku Ware Senior High School (Owass) to win de 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz for Ghana.

Dis go be de 6th time Presec go win de NSMQ competition for Ghana.

Presec also set record as de school with de highest number of trophies in de coveted national competition for secondary schools.

Wia dis foto come from, NSMQ/Twitter