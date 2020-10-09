EndSARS: Runtown, Falz insist say SARS Nigeria police brutality must end as Twitter #EndSARS protest from Lagos, Ughelli, Abuja, Benin top world tori

Wia dis foto come from, Anita Izatu

Na shout of "EndSARS" plenty young pipo for Nigeria dey scream as di #ENDSARS protest enta di second day for Lagos, Abuja, Ughelli, Benin and oda parts of di kontri.

Di youth dey demand goment to completely ban police unit- Special Anti Robbery Squad wey dem accuse of many brutality.

Meanwhile police for Abuja don arrest some of di protesters afta dem fire tear gas to drive dem.

#ENDSARS become di number one Twitter trends on Friday sake of wetin dey happun for Nigeria.

"EndSARS" Fotos across Nigeria

Nigerian Celebrity Runtown, Falz lead protest wey turn vigil for Lagos since Thursday.

Nigeria inspector general of police bin don ban di unit from doing stop and search duties and setting up roadblocks on Sunday 4 October as tempers boil sake of everiday harassment and police brutality wey many claim say na SARS officers dey commit.

IGP Mohammed Adamu also tok say members of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (Sars) must always wear uniforms but Nigerians want Sars to end completely so dem enta road do protests across di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Anita Izatu

As Nigerian youths enta road dey shout end sars, President Muhammadu Buhari receive briefing from National Security Adviser Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), wey Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd) escort to State House, Abuja on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, State House