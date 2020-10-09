Election leaks: "25th Amendment" fit remove Donald Trump since di days of Abraham Lincoln?

America President Donald Trump health don become hot topic topic of discussion since im announcement say im test positive for coronavirus.

While President Trump fit be one of di millions of pipo wey don recover from Covid- 19 wit small or no symptoms, he still fit need more and serious treatment wey fit no make am dey able to carry on wit im work.

Coronavirus don scata some plans but protecting di office of di presidency na wetin US lawmakers don get plan for and wetin dem don manage before.

Apart from impeachment, America constitution get wetin dem call di 25th Amendment and dis law fit become effective if di president become too sick wey fit make am no fit rule di kontri again or if di president die.

Wetin be di "25th Amendment"?

25th Amendment na one way to comot di US president from office. E different from impeachment, one process wey give congress power to sack president.

Under di 25th amendment, na di President personal pesins wey im appoint to help im administration (im cabinet) go decide to remove am.

Latest tori be say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Raskin discuss 25th Amendment legislation on Friday 9 October, 2020 for Capitol Hill wey go create di Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge di Powers and Duties of Office Act.

How e take dey work?

Majority of di President cabinet plus di Vice President go come together, sidon, sign letter agree say di president no dey fit to rule di kontri again or dem go use di official language, "Di president no dey able to discharge di powers and duties of im office".

Dem go carry di letter give congress, den di Vice President automatically become di acting president. Di president go also get opportunity to defend himself. E go come remain for congress to decide and e go take 2/3rd majority in both di Senate and di House for any change of power to continue.

E fit happun?

Di chance say e go happun dey very slim even though pipo for President Trump cabinet dey drop like flies, he still get public support of im Vice President Mike Pence wey no go sign any letter to remove di president.

Also, Congress wey be say na Republicans dey control no go want make dem comot dia president.

Lastly, history, dem neva use di 25th amendment remove any sitting president before.

E get time for history wey di President dey too weak to rule before?

For 1985, when President Ronald Reagan dey hospital for cancer surgery, he put im vice-president, George HW Bush, in charge.

In 2002 and 2007, President George W Bush do di same wit im vice-president when dem drug am during routine colonoscopies.

If na mata of sudden health issues during election year, none fit match di drama wey happun to Teddy Roosevelt wey dem shoot afta e complete an 84-minute speech after being shot for di final weeks of di 1912 campaign. He gatz suspend di campaign and come second as di Progressive candidate.