Cameroon phone tax: Everitin you need for know and how for identify phone weh customs nova clear

Cameroon ministers for post and telecommunications and finance komot release say kontri pipo go pay 30 percent tax for phones weh importers no pay custom duty before deh buy.

Na for October 15, any pesin weh e buy phone, tablet or electronics weh e no pay custom duty go get signal for e phone for pay tax.

Kontri pipo di vex why na customer go pay phone tax, some wan know how deh fit identify phone weh e no pay custom duty and de one weh deh no clear am before e buy.

How you fit identity phone weh customers nova clear

For identify phone weh customs nova clear, pesin weh e di buy go first get for put SIM card inside de phone.

If message komot wit de amount of tax, and say make e chose how e go pay e 30 percent tax den, e mean say de pesin weh e import de phone no pay custom duty.

But if message no komot, den e mean say deh clear de phone; sabi pesin for information technology explain.

How de payment go work

Wen pesin put e SIM card for new phone from any provider, e go pick IMEI (number weh e di identify dem) for de phone, send message wit how much de owner di owe. Deh di calculate 30 percent of how much de phone cost send'am inside message den de pesin go decide if e wan pay one taim or for small-small.

If you get airtime weh e reach de amount and you want pay one taim, den deh cut 'am. If not any taim weh de customer put airtime deh go cut'am until e finish.

Dis mean say any taim de pesin put airtime, deh go cut'am until de tax finish.

But if business pipo pay de tax, den de customer no go pay tax, but kontri pipo di fear say price for phone go increase.

Anoda tin weh customers get for know na say deh di cut fcfa 200 from airtime any de pesin download application.

De law say any visitor weh e di use e phone for roaming and pipo weh deh already get dia phones no go pay de tax.

Na since last year 2019 weh goment komot de tax, Minette Libom Li Likeng, post and telecommunications minister try for explain for pipo for tweeter say goment nova increase phone tax.

For yi, de only tin weh e change na say de komot de tax from custom office put'am online and na for reduce fraud and catch pipo weh deh no di pay tax.

Minister say na responsibility for customer for make sure say e no buy phone weh deh no clear from custom.

But, kontri pipo di vex plenti for dis tax, di warn say e go bi violation of dia privacy if phone company go give their IMEI identification.

Goment still say deh di take issue for protect pipo dia privacy seriously.

All de weti minister explain no di convince kontri pipo as deh di show dia vex for social media wit #EndPhoneTax and #EndPhoneTaxBrutally.

Some even try for use the tax for compare Cameroon and Nigerian presidents say deh no di listen to dia pipo.

Some say na for kill youths dem weh deh no first get jobs.

