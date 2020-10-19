End Sars protest for Nigeria, Belarus, Chile and oda kontris for di world wia pipo dey demonstrate and why

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/Other Wetin we call dis foto, Fotos of protesters for Nigeria, Chile and Belarus

As Nigerian youth dey protest against police brutality and bad governance for over one week now, protest dey also happun for some oda kontris for di world.

From African kontris, Ivory Coast and Namibia to some Asian kontris like Hong Kong, Thailand, Chile and Belarus, pipo dey express dia anger through protest for various reasons.

Nigeria

Di End Sars protest wey dey rock Nigeria start for early October as many young pipo enta streets to complain against one police unit Special Anti Robbery Squad and cal for di end of police brutality.

Di protesters list five demands dem want make di goment do and di goment don take some actions.

Di Nigeria Police Force bin disband SARS and di federal goment don order make di state governors set up judicial panel of inquiry wey go look chook eye into all complaints of police brutality wey di dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS or any oda police unit do for di State wit di aim to give dem justice.

Namibia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On 8 October 2020, plenty Namibians enta streets for di Namibian capital, Windhoek, to protest against gender-based violence afta police discover di body of one woman, Shannon Wasserfall wey bin dey missing for six months inside one shallow grave for Walvis Bay.

Shannon Wasserfall bin drop her son for her friend house before she comot go meet pesin and dem no see her again until her deadi body show up.

Police for Windhoek bin fire teargas and rubber bullets against di protesters.

Di police also arrest several protesters say dem disobey di restrictions goment put in place to stop di spread of coronavirus but dem later release dem.

Di kontri get one of di highest reported rape cases for di world while for each month, dem dey register more than 200 cases of domestic violence.

Ivory Coast

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di decision of Ivory Coast President, Alassane Quattara to seek third term for office make citizens para as dem enta streets to do "we no go gree."

Di presidential election go hold for 31 October, opposition parties and protesters don condemn di legality of President Quattara to contest again for di election.

At least ten pipo don die for di protest wey start for August.

Chile

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Chile protest start last year October sake of increase in transportation for di capital Santiago but di protest later change to something bigger as pipo begin para for di high level of inequality for di kontri, di high cost of healthcare, poor funding of education, in short high cost of living.

On Sunday, 18 October 2020, di protesters mark one year anniversary of di protest wey hold everyday for two months, di demonstration later turn violent as jaguda pipo burn two churches and destroy one of dem.

Dem also fire bomb di police headquarters and loot shops for di protest wey start peacefully.

Police say 18 officers injure for di incident.

At di height of di protests last October, Chile bin pull out from hosting two major international summits, di COP25 climate summit and di Apec trade forum, for fear of violence.

More than 30 pipo die and thousands injure during di demonstrations.

Thailand

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Plenty young people for Thailand don continue to protest for streets as dem dey call for di resignation of di Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, former army chief wey seize power for di 2014 coup and later get premier afta last year elections.

Dem also dey demand amendments to di constitution, new election and an end to di harassments of rights activists and state critics.

Di pro-democracy protest na di biggest protest di kontri don ever witness even as goment ban am, protesters continue dey march.

Na student dey lead dis movement. Di protest start for February. Dem relax am sake of di coronavirus pandemic and e ginger again for June afta one activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit go missing.

Di protesters accuse di Thai state say dem get hand for di kidnap but police and goment don deny any involvement.

In recent months, di protesters demands don grow as dem want make di king Vajiralongkorn reduce im power as e announce say Crown wealth go become im personal property wey go make am di richest pesin for Thailand.

Hong Kong

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Anti-goment protest wey dey go on for Hong Kong no dey show signs say e go calm down.

Di protest start for June wit one extradition bill wey goment introduce for 1 April. Di bill go allow criminal suspects begin live for mainland China. Dis no go down well wit many pipo as dem claim say e go expose Hongkongers to unfair trials and violent treatment.

Di protesters get five demands, make goment no see am riot, amnesty for arrested protesters, independent inquiry into police brutlaity, withdrawal of di bill and implementation of complete universal suffrage.

Afta several months of protests, goment don withdraw di extradition bill for 1 September but protesters tok say e don too late.

Belarus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di election wey Belarus long time leader Alexander Lukashenko win na im trigger Belarus mass protest as many pipo believe say di election dey rigged to favour am.

More dan 100,000 pipo gada for central Minsk, di capital for four consecutive Sundays since di disputed 9 August election.

More dan 600 pipo dey detained during di 6 September protest and police use water cannon and stun grenades to scata protesters.