EndSARS protests: [What happen in Lagos today?] Lagos close down schools sake of #EndSARS protest

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

Lagos State Government don direct all pupils/students inside public and private schools to stay at home following di tensionwey di #EndSARS protests don cause, according to reports.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, wey issue di orde, say di safety of di pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools dey important "at dis critical period."