Edo State Prison Break: Federal Government explain 19 October Benin Prison break as Godwin Obaseki declare curfew

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Federal Government don explain how 19 October Benin Prison break happen for Edo State.

Some pipo wey dem suspect to be End SARS protesters attack di prisons alias Custodial Centres for Benin and Oko inside Benin City on Monday morning and free inmates wey dey dia.

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) explain for statement wey tok wetin happun wey lead to di escape of some inmates for di southern Nigeria state.

"Dis tin wey haapun dey bad as e no show di peaceful, no violence, no destruction mantra wey #ENDSARS protesters dey preach about". NCoS Public Relations Officer, DCC AC Njoku add.

"Di exact figures of inmates wey escapee and casualties no dey confirm yet and we go tok how many afta preliminary investigations."

Di Nigerian Correctional Service add say efforts don dey go on to arrest di situation and return veri-evri back to normal for di Centres.

And di Armed Squad Personnel of di Service dey work tirelessly to bring di situation under control, dem add.