Jeffrey Toobin Zoom video: New Yorker suspend reporter wey accidentally 'expose' imsef for zoom meeting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori pipo di New Yorker don suspend CNN chief legal analyst Jeffery Toobin, afta im expose im sef for Zoom video call, days before di presidential election.

Oga Jeffrey wey dey on leave from CNN na also ogbonge reporter for di New Yorker.

Di reporter expose im sef as im dey do Zoom meeting wit im colleagues last week but say im do am by accident.

Ordinarily by now, oga Jeffrey for dey busy dey cover di controversial US Supreme Court confirmation plus election wey fit end up wit legal wahala.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, New Yorker pack Jeffrey Toobin put for corner few days to di presidential election

Di New Yorker staff bin dey don joint meeting wit staff from WNYC to prepare for di presidential election coverage.

According to New York times, two pipo wey dey familiar with di call wey tok to dem anonymously say, as dem pause for di meeting, oga Toobin switch to anoda Zoom call begin do phone sex come expose im sef.

Toobin tell tori pipo New York Times say, "I make embarrassing stupid mistake, I bin believe say I dey off camera. I apologise to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.

"I bin tink say I mute di Zoom video, " im tok. "I bin tink say nobody for di Zoom call fit see me."

Tok-tok pesin for di New Yorker say dem don "suspend am while we dey investigate di mata."

CNN tok-tok pesin say, "Jeff Toobin don ask for some time off as im dey deal wit personal issue, and we don grant am."

Who be Jeffrey Toobin?

Jeffrey Ross Toobin, na United States lawyer, legal analyst for tori pipo CNN and di New Yorker, blogger, and author.

Im bin serve as associate counsel for di Department of Justice.

Im don write many books including one on di O.J. Simpson murder case wey dem turn for 2016 to TV series wey dem call di Pipo v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.