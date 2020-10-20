EndSARS protests: Violence for EndSARS protest for Kano, Nigeria

Na violence happun for Kano northwest Nigeria on wetin suppose be Day 2 of the EndSARS protest on Tuesday.

Plenti young pipo spend dia night for Sarkin Yaki Road, Sabon Gari for Kano city on Monday onto say dem go continue from wia dem stop.

As BBC News Pidgin tori pesin dey approach di protest venue na plenti youths with sticks and knives wey dey roam di streets e jam.

With plenti pipo running to enter nearby houses for safety, e dey unclear as to wetin cause di commotion but eyewitnesses tell BBC say dem see one young man dey receive beating with blood all over im bodi.

"Di young pipo wey dey protest use sticks dey beat am until e fall down with blood all over im bodi, i know whether na one of dem or na passerby."