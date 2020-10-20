EndSARS protests: Senate ask President Buhari to address Nigerians immediately

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari

Di senate don ask President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on di #EndSARS protests urgently.

Di Nigerian senior lawmakers pass di resolution for dis red chambers on Tuesday afta one motion wey Biodun Olujimi, di senator representing Ekiti south sponsor.

Senator Olujimi say she no like am say upon say goment through di Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu don dissolve di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police officers still dey continue dia assault on citizens.

Senator Biodun Olujimi cite order 42 and 52 to seek di permission of di Senate to present a Motion on di #EndSARS and di need for comprehensive police reforms.

For im response, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege wey lead Tuesday session say:

"We no wan want any harm to befall our children. We want to appeal to our children and kids to give dis government di opportunity to address dis issue."

"I support dis motion. I think part of wetin go resolve dis issue na for di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria to look at die issue and address di Nation on dem.

Na dia di Senate come pass di motion.

But a week ago, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari react to di continued protests across di kontri to police brutality and di end of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for di kontri.