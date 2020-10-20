EndSARS Protests: Police IG order riot police to immediately enta streets for #EndSARS protests

Police Inspector General don order riot police unit to immediately enta streets sake of violence for di #EndSARS protests.

For Kano, violence burst for di EndSARS protest inside di northern Nigerian city.

For Lagos State 24 hour curfew for all parts of di state starting take effect from 4pm today.

Na only essential workers and front ine responders go fit dey road afta di curfew.