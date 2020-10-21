EndSARS Protets Lekki toll gate shooting for Lagos: Nigerian army and police intentionally kill peaceful #EndSARS protesters - Investigation reveal

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

One on-di-ground investigation wey one internationl rights group do don confirm say di Nigerian army and police na shoot and kill peaceful #EndSARS protesters for Lagos.

Amnesty International say di Nigerian army and police kill at least 12 peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday for two locations in Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial city.

Di killings take place for Lekki and Alausa, where thousands of pipo bin dey protest police brutality as part of the #EndSars movement.

Di rights group Amnesty International tok dis one for statement dem release on Wednesday about di Alausa and Lekki toll gate shooting.

Since di #EndSARS protest, at least 56 pipo don die across Nieria and 38 out of dis number die on Tuesday.

Di victims na protesters plus thugs dem wey dem hire to attack di protesters.

Amnesty statement dey come following statement by Lagos state goment say nobody die.

But amnesty international say dem don gada multi-media evidence and tok to eye witnesses and get first hand info on top how di soldier shoot di harmless protesters.

Amnesty oga kpata-kpata, Osai Ojigho for statement say di killing happun for Lekki tollgate.

Ojigho say to open fire on peaceful protesters na di violation of pipo rights to life, dignity,and freedom of expression.

And dat clearly di military intention na to kill di protesters.

She further yarn give say di killing of di protesters amount extrajudicial executions and call on goment to investigate di mata and make sure say those wey dey guilty go face di law.

How di "Lekki toll gate shooting" happen?

Tori be say Nigerians no look goment face still continue di #EndSARS protests for Lagos even afta di 24 hour curfew wey goment declare to start from 4pm on Tuesday (wey di Lagos Govnor later shift to start by 9pm).

Kasala start wen thousands of protesters wey full Lekki toll gate still dey protest begin hear gun shots for air.

Di next tin everiwia scata and become rowdy. E no dey clear how many wunjure wen e happun around 6:45pm Nigerian time.

Di protesters tanda for ground insists say dem go continue di protest against police brutality.

Lagos goment say at least 30 pipo wunjure for di Lekki toll gate protest on Tuesday.

Rights group Amnesty International say dem don receive reports wit enof evidence wey show say soldiers bullets kill protesters during Tuesday kasala for Lekki toll gate #EndSARS protest.