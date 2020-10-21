Lekki toll gate, Lagos Nigeria: Yemi Osinbajo speak on EndSARS protest shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night finally speak on di Lekki toll gate shooting during #EndSARS protest.

"My heart go out to all di victims of di Lekki shootings, and also di policemen and all oda men and women wey lost dia lives in di past few days in different parts of Lagos & oda states."

Na di message Vice President Yemi Osinbajo write for im official Twitter page to calm Nigerians down afta Tuesday night Lekki toll gate shoots wey kill at least 12 pipo, according to investigations by Amnesty International.

Dis na di first time any pesin from President Buhari office alias presidency go speak 24 hours afta di killings wey happun wen armed sojas open fire at protesters.