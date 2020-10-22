US Election 2020: Three tins Obama and Trump take yab each oda

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/Reuters

US Presido Donald Trump and im predecessor Barack Obama do gbas gbos as dem attack each oda for dia different party rally.

During Oga Obama campaign for democratic candidate Joe Biden for Pennsylvania, im say Oga Trump be like "crazy uncle" and im dey ginger racists.

Im say if oga Biden win, "we no want to get president way dey go out of im way to to insult anybody wey no support am, or threaten to put dem for prison."

Concerning di coronavirus pandemic, im say, "Donald Trump no go suddenly protect all of us. Im no even fit take basic steps to protect imsef."

For North Carolina, Presido Trump mock Obama say im bin dey wrong about di result of di 2016 election.

"E no get anybody wey bin campaign hard for crooked Hilary Clinton dan Obama, abi? im tell im supporters.

Trump also mock am say im bin no want make Biden wey bin serve as im vice president from 2009 to 2017 become president.