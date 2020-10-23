US Presidential debate: Trump and Biden gbas-gbos on Covid, climate and racism

Republican president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, do gbas-gbos on top different mata for last night.

Di mata dem tackle include race, Covid and Trump tax dem for di final debate before di November 3 presidential election.

Di first and di main tin na say - dis debate bin dey much more calm and di abuse no too plenty like di one wey dem bin do three weeks ago sake of di organisers threaten to use mute button. For di debate three weeks ago, Oga biden provoke at some point tell Oga trump "Will you shut up man!" and di president ansa am: "Notin about you dey smart, Joe."

Di next one be say Trump claim say coronavirus vaccines go ready "in weeks" come boast say im don get immunity now. Wen im come add say pipo don begin learn to lie wit di disease, Oga Biden pounce on am say: "Im say we dey learn to live wit am. Pipo dey learn to die wit am."

Oda key points from di debate: