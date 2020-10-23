US Presidential debate: Trump and Biden gbas-gbos on Covid, climate and racism
Republican president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, do gbas-gbos on top different mata for last night.
Di mata dem tackle include race, Covid and Trump tax dem for di final debate before di November 3 presidential election.
Di first and di main tin na say - dis debate bin dey much more calm and di abuse no too plenty like di one wey dem bin do three weeks ago sake of di organisers threaten to use mute button. For di debate three weeks ago, Oga biden provoke at some point tell Oga trump "Will you shut up man!" and di president ansa am: "Notin about you dey smart, Joe."
Di next one be say Trump claim say coronavirus vaccines go ready "in weeks" come boast say im don get immunity now. Wen im come add say pipo don begin learn to lie wit di disease, Oga Biden pounce on am say: "Im say we dey learn to live wit am. Pipo dey learn to die wit am."
Oda key points from di debate:
- Oga Trump allegation say Biden personally make profit from in son Hunter business wit Ukraine and China - Biden flatly deny am den sharply change di topic to Trump tax and business dem for China.
- Trump no repeat im controversial moment from di last presidential debate wia im take im mouth land in sef for trouble on top mata wey concern white supremacists groups - group wey believe say white pipo superior pass oda pipo. Instead im tackle Biden say im sponsor di 1990s crime bill wey lead to di sharp increase in di number of black American pipo for prison.
- Trump bin no too fight for dis debate but im still hammer im points about Biden son, while Biden tok about im vision for di four years wey im go dey in charge.
- Las-las, if you ask internet who win dis debate, di ansa go be di moderator Kristen Welker, di first black woman to moderate presidential debate alone since 1992. She bin ask make everybody behave demsef and dey orderly, and she mainly get am." I dey jealous," na so Chris Wallace wey bin moderate last month debate wey almost catch fire tok.