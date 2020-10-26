Lagos curfew news today [Is there still curfew in Lagos?] & latest update from Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

Dis na wetin wetin we know about di Lagos curfew today and security situation inside Nigeria commercial city.

Di curfew inside Lagos State don change and from Monday 26 October movement restriction time now na 8pm to 6am.

But all Public & Private Schools remain shut till further notice.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Command

How security situation dey inside Lagos?

Relative calm don return to parts of Nigeria commercial city..

Goment don tell pipo wey dey live inside di city alias Lagosians to plan dia journey times as dem dey go about dia lawful business dem.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at Saturday 24 October dis na di situation report:

1. Apapa -Area calm, soldiers and Navy on patrol.

2. Yaba - No issue, police dey for strategic places

3. McCarty- Area dey calm

4. Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condone off di area.

5. Opebi- No movement but sojas and police on patrol.

6. Ogba- No movement but sojas dey on patrol.

7 lekki- Area dey calm for now, sojas and police dey patrol di area.

8. Ikota- Area dey calm for now, di jaguda pipo alias hoodlums don disappear.

9. Victoria Island: Sojas tanda for IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate

10. Ozumba - no issue, sojas dey patrol di area.

However some jaguda pipo still dey for some roads inside di mainland dey collect roja (money) from pipo hand before dem fit pass for road.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

Nigeria minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola dey trend for social media afta e pick one camera on Sunday for di scene of di shooting wey happun for Lekki area of Lagos state .

Fahoshola say di camera go help for di investigation wey dey go on.

Meanwhile, Nigeria food and drug control agency don warn say di items wey pipo loot for Kaduna state include expire, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

NAFDAC say any pesin wey chop am fit get serious sickness or die.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night tok say diJudicial Panel of Inquiry wey di Lagos State goment set up to investigate End SARS palava plus [Lekki Toll Gate shooting on 20 October] get im full support, as e begin sitting dis week.