US election 2020: How Trump don change di world

Di president of di United States no be just leader of im kontri, im fit even be di most powerful pesin for Earth.

Anytin wey im do dey change life for all of us. Donald Trump no dey different. So, how exactly Trump take change di world?

How di world take see America

For many European kontris, di percentage of pipo wey get positive opinion about America dey for di lowest for almost 20 years. For UK, 41% of di pipo get positive opinion of di kontri for France na 31%, di lowest since 2003, and for Germany just 26%.

Di main reason na unto how America take respond to di coronavirus pandemic - Only 15 percent of di pipo wey follow do di survey for July and August feel say America handle di virus well.

Climate change

Six months afta im enta office, im announce say America dey withdraw from di Paris climate accord wey nearly 200 kontri follow sign commitment to keep di temperature of di world below 2C.

Di US na di second kontri wit di biggest amount of green house gas afta China, and sabi pipo don warn say if dem re-elect Trump, e fit dey impossible to check global warming.

America go leave officially leave di Paris climate accord on November 4, one day after di presidential election.

Close borders, for some

President Trump bin close US borders one week afta dem inaugurate am, im no allow travellers from seven Muslim-majority kontris enta. As e be now, 13 kontris still dey on travel restriction.

Di number of pipo wey dem born for foreign land wey dey live for America bin dey about 3% higher for 2019 pass 2016, di last year of President Obama goment. But who di immigrants be don change.

Di percentage of pipo wey dem born for Mexico wey dey live for US don continue to dey fall during Trump tenure.

Generally, dem also tighten di number of visa wey fit allow pipo to settle for America permanently - especially relatives of pipo wey already dey live dia.

If e get any tin pesin fit call symbol of Trump immigration policy, na di "big, beautiful wall" wey im bin swear to build for Mexico border. As of October 19, US Custom and Border Protection say dem don construct 371 miles of wall.

As for refugees, Donald Trump don cut di number of pipo fit resettle for di US. For 2016, US take 85,000 refugees.

For 2021, di maximum number wey dem go take na 15,000 pipo - dis na di smallest number since di refugee programme for 1980.

Di rise of 'fake news'

"I feel say one of di greatest word wey I don ever create na 'fake', Donald Trump tok for one October 2017 interview.

Though di president definitely no invent di word 'fake news', e only dey fair to say im make am popular. According to social media posts and audio transcripts wey Factba.se monitor, im don use di word about 2,000 times since im first tweet for December 2016.

America 'war wey no dey end', and di Middle East deal

For im February 2019 State of the Union address, President Trump bin pledge to comot US sojas from Syria, come declare: "Ogbonge nations no dey fight wars wey no dey end."

Some months later, oga trump decide to keep about 500 troops for Syria to protect di oil well.

Di president don reduce di number of troop for Afghanistan, wey im inherit and to some extent for Iraq and Syria. But America soldiers still dey everiwia wey dem bin dey wen im first enta office.

President trump change di decision of former presidents to move di US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for 2018, plus recognise di city including di occupied East as Israel capital.

Gbege wit China

On 2 December 2016, oga Trump - wey dem just swear in - do sometin unusual as im directly call di president of Taiwan. E break rule wey dem set for 1979, wen US cut official relationship wit Taiwan becos im na province inside China, e no be independent kontri.

US again annoy China wen im say e dey illegal for China to declare South China Sea as part of im territory, heap tax on im market, ban im kontri pipo from downloading popular apps TikTok and WeChat, blacklist tech giant Huawei - on top claim say na threat to national security.

Oga Trump also change di name of Covid-19 to "di China virus."

Almost-war with Iran

To di shock of di world, US assassinate Qasem Suleimani, Iran most powerful general, and di man wey spearhead dia military operations for di Middle East. Iran retaliate, dem firing more dan a dozen ballistic missiles at two American bases for Iraq. More dan 100 US troops injured, and analysts bin tink say di nations dey go war.