Australia want Qatar response for female passengers wey dem strip, search and examine

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem ask all adult women ontop di Qatar Airways flight to disembark to be searched, reports tok (file photo)

Australia say dem don raise disturbing reports with Qatar say dem strip-search women and examine dem before one flight from Doha to Sydney.

Dem check di women for signs say dem don recently give birth afta dem discover newborn baby wey dem abandon inside toilet for Hamad International Airport.

Dem don dey take care of di baby wey dem never fit identified since dem find am for 2 October.

Pipo discover wetin happun afta Australian women speak out. Dem also examine women from oda countries.

Dem ask all adult women on di Qatar Airways flight to disembark so dem go fit body-search dem, two of di women tell Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Na thirteen Australian women dem carry go ambulance on di tarmac and tell to remove dia underwear before dem examine dem, reports tok.

Kim Mills tell the Guardian say she dey among those dem carry comot di flight go dark car park, wia three ambulances bin dey wait to perform medical examinations.

However, she suspect say officials no examine her because she dey in her 60s. Even so, she say, di experience dey horrifying.

"My legs just dey shake. Fear catch me say dem go carry me go somewhere. Why dem no explain to us wetin dey go on?" she say, she add say di airplane staff later tell her say dem no know wetin dey happen.

"E dey absolutely terrible. I no fit imagine wetin e be like for those poor young girls."

Passengers bin don board di flight before dem ask di women to get down, witnesses tell Australian media.

Fellow passenger Wolfgang Babeck tell the ABC say he watch as di women re-board di flight, e note say "many...bin dey upset, one of dem bin dey in tears - one younger woman".

Qatar government never respond to di incident. E no clear if oda flights also involve.

Di Australian government say reports indicate say di treatment of di women dey "beyond di circumstances wia di women fit give free and informed consent".

She say she don refer di "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events" to di Australian Federal Police, and say Australia go "determine di next steps" afta dem hear from from Qatari officials.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Foreign Minister Marise Payne say di searches dey "offensive" and "grossly disturbing"

Hamad International airport no provide details of di examinations, or di number of women and flights affected.

Inside statement di airport say: "Medical professionals express concern to officials about di health and welfare of one mother wey just given birth and request say make dem locate her before she depart.