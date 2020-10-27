Amy Coney Barrett: Facts about Justice Barrett & her husband Jesse Barrett

US Senate just confam Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to become di 115th Associate Justice on di United States Supreme Court.

E follow vote by di Judiciary Committee wia everi member say yes last week.

Democrats for United States don condemn di confirmation and swearing - in of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge just one week before election day.

Di presidential candidate, Joe Biden, call am rushed and unprecedented. But President Trump say na historic day for America.

As e be so di conservative get six to three majority for bench.

Facts about Jesse Barrett & Amy Coney Barrett

Di American Bar Association give Barrett dia highest rating, and she get impressive track record across di legal profession—as a judge, professor, and litigator.

Dis na facts about Amy Coney Barrett & husband Jesse Barrett wey you fit no know;

Justice Barrett na di first mother of school-aged children to become a Supreme Court Justice.

She be also only di fifth woman ever to serve for di bench.

Justice Barrett go be di only current justice to obtain a law degree from school wey no be Harvard or Yale.

She graduate at di top of her class from Notre Dame Law School inside Indiana.

