DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx sister dies: Hollywood actor Instagram emotional tribute for younger sister wey die age 36

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx say "my heart don break into a million pieces" afta di death of im younger sister at di age of 36.

Foxx say Deondra Dixon, wey get Down syndrome and be ambassador for di Global Down Syndrome Foundation, "dey heaven now dey dance with her wings on".

Di Oscar-winning star, 52, share emotional tribute to im sister ontop Instagram.

Foxx, 52, post: "Deondra... I love you with every ounce of me."

Along with pictures of dem together, di Ray and Django Unchained star write: "My heart don shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra don transition... I say transition because she go always dey alive. Anyone wey know my sis know say she be bright light.

"I no fit tell you how many times we do parties for di house wia she don enta di dance floor and steal di show."

He add: "Deondra you don leave hole for my heart... but I go fill am with all of di memories wey you give me. I love you with every ounce of me... di news break our family but we go put di pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers."

Di Global Down Syndrome Foundation say Dixon die on 19 October.

Tribute ontop di Foundation website say: "Deondra come into dis world in a loving family wey treat her like any oda family member. Dem give her di gifts of complete acceptance, confidence, and knowledge. Dem empower her to graduate with regular diploma from high school and to take life by storm, wey, if you know Deondra, she do well-well.

"Wedon lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon. Our Down syndrome community don lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model wey e aim na to always help odas. She bin dey like bright light for di world of ours."

Dixon profile on the foundation's website tok say: "I feel say dem born me to dance. I want to be professional dancer. My brother don give me di chance to do some special things. I dance for im video Blame It. I don dance on stage for some of im concerts all over di kontri. And guess what? I don dance for di Grammys!

"I know my family love me. Dem no ever set limits and always make me feel say I fir touch di sky."

