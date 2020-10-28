Lekki toll gate Lagos Nigeria: Amnesty International warn Nigeria not to cover up shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One international human rights group don warn Nigeria goment make dem no cover up Lekki toll gate Lagos shooting.

Amnesty International don draw ear give Nigerian goment make dem no try to cover up di Lekki Toll gate massacre wey Happun for Lagos state.

Head of di human rights organisation Osai Ojigho say she dey cut di warning sake of say as tins dey go now, pattern don dey show say goment wan sweep di case under carpet as e dey do each time military pipo comit unlawful killings for di kontri.

Young pipo bin comot on 20 October to ask goment make dem end di now dissolved Nigeria police unit SARS for Lekki toll gate area wen military pipo open fire on dem.

Di military bin deny say no be dem do am but later change mouth on Tuesday say na di Lagos state govnor invite dem to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile Lagos state govnor bin say im no give dem order as military authority no dey im hand.

But Amnesty say di blame game no work as dem get plenti evidence to show say na military shoot live bullets wey kill-kill and wunjure pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dis panel hearing dey come as some states for Nigeria record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Amnesty International dey ask:

E say if di military say dem no shoot di protesters, who den shoot dem?

Wetin make dem remove dey CCTV camera in advance?

Who order make dem turn off di electricity for di area and finally, who remove di bodi of pipo wey die to hide evidence?

Madam Osai for statement give di timeline of how di soldiers dem take waka dat day.

•Di military pipo dem leave Bonny Camp around 6:29pm wey be seven minutes drive from di Lekki toll gate and later oda vehicle come join dem

•Di vehicle pass through di Lekki Epe Expressway and di vehicle pass through several international embassy before e reach di toll gate area

•Di vehicle den arrive di toll gate and moment afta dem come begin fire gun.