Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan make di kontri vow legal action

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Macron and Mr Erdogan don clash over some number of issues recently

Turkey don vowe to take "legal, diplomatic actions" over one cartoon of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inside French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Di cartoon show Turkey president lift di dress of one woman wey wear veil.

State media say Turkish prosecutors don launch one official investigation into di magazine wey dey use dia work do satire and yab pipo.

Tension between France and Turkey dey high afta President Emmanuel Macron pledge tougher stance against radical Islam.

Mr Erdogan, wey don also launch legal action against one anti-Islam MP for di Netherlands over anoda separate cartoon, don call on Turks to boycott French goods and say Mr Macron need "mental checks".

Di yawa don dey spread across di world, dey cause boycotts and protests against France for several Muslim-majority kontries including Bangladesh, Kuwait, Jordan and Libya.

Anger dey build across di Muslim world against Mr Macron over wetin be like im 'attack' on Islam and di Prophet Muhammed.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Dis placard inside one supermarket for Amman, Jordan, tell shoppers say dem dey botcott French products

Di controversy dey also come as Mr Macron pledge to defend secularism afta di terrible murder of one French teacher wey show cartoons of di Prophet Muhammad for class.

Di president say dem kill di teacher, Samuel Paty, "because Islamists want our future", but France will "not give up our cartoons".

Drawings of Prophet Muhammad dey widely regarded as taboo for Islam, and dey offensive to Muslims.

But state secularism dey central to France national identity. To stop freedom of expression to protect di feelings of one particular community undermine unity, di state tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters burn an satute of Mr Macron for Bangladesh

How Turkey react to di cartoon?

E don cause anger within di Turkish goment.

Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun say: "Charlie Hebdo just publish series of so-called cartoons full of terrible images allegedly of our president. We condemn dis most disgusting effort by dis publication to spread im cultural racism and hatred."

Vice-President Fuat Oktay call on di international community to raise dia voice against "dis disgrace".

"You cannot fool anyone by hiding behind freedom of thought," e tok on Twitter.

In response, di Turkish pro-government satirical magazine Misvak post cartoons wey criticise Mr Macron and Charlie Hebdo on dia Twitter page.

But dat no be di only cartoon wey don vex di Turkish goment dis week, as President Erdogan launch legal action against far-right Dutch MP Geert Wilders over one image e share on Twitter.

Di cartoon show President Erdogan wear fabric wey di hat shape be like bomb, wey Mr Wilder caption with di word "terrorist".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem paint anti-Macron picture on wall for Gaza City in Palestine

Who be Charlie Hebdo?

Di French magazine no be stranger to controversy.

For 2015, 12 pipo die inside attack on di office of di magazine for Paris. Islamic extremists na im target dem for publishing cartoons of di Prophet Muhammad.

Di same year, Russia heavily criticise di magazine for two cartoons wey show di Sinai air crash in which 224 people, mostly Russians, die.