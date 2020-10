French President Emmanuel Macron: Coronavirus make France declare second national lockdown

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, G

French President Emmanuel Macron don announce second national lockdown until at least di end of November.

Oga Macron say under di new arrangement alias measures, starting on Friday, pipo go only dey allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons.

Non-essential businesses, like restaurants and bars, go dey close, but schools and factories go remain open.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Covid-19 daily deaths inside France dey at di highest level since April. On Tuesday 27 October, 33,000 new cases na im dem confam.

Presido Macron say e country risked "seeing too much cases alias overwhelmed by a second wave wey no doubt go dey harder than di first".