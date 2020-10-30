Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka: Death of Morocco Maduka wey be top Nigerian highlife musician
Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, wey be top Nigerian highlife musician don die.
Morocco Maduka die on Thursday 29 October, 2020 one of im close padi confam to BBC..
Chukwudi Avoaja wey be member of di joinbodi of musicians for southeast Nigeria PMAN, wey also play music wit am [Morocco Maduka] say dem bin dey plan to do birthday party for am on Sunday before di news of im death land.
Morocco Maduka na popular musician wey im music dey touch for body.
For interview wey im bin do wit BBC, Morocco Maduka tok say im be electrician before im enta into music.