US election results: Three Headlines you fit wake up to see

Millions of Americans dey vote in pesin on Tuesday who dia next president go be.

With National polls dey show say Democratic candidate Joe Biden dey lead but di race dey close for key battleground states, we chook eye inside some of di headlines wey fit comot from di election afta Tuesday, 3 November 2020.

three things happen at the end of the election.

Biden win easy

Dis one go prove say wetin di pre election polls tok true and Joe Biden go win comfortably on Tuesday night.

If you be pollster for dis election, you go see say e boring die because nothing dey change.

With all di gbas-gbos wey don dey campaign ground, di national and crucial state polls no change much.

Nothing dey happun, nothing don change.

Biden na im get big lead nationally, and smaller lead for states like Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump win bigly

Dis one go resemble wetin happun for 2016, wia di polls bin dey wrong and Donald Trump win second term for office.

Di key to im success na wetin go happun for Pennsylvania and Florida.

For dis Covid election period, if you enta Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, you go find Trump supporters wey no just like di presido, dem adore am.

And di Trump campaign dey do like dem bin do for 2016, wen dem cari pipo wey bin dey "off di grid" wey polls no fit account for to come vote.

Even as democrats dey shout say for Trump to dey hold campaign wey social distancing no dey dey irresponsible, but you better believe say dis na smart calculation.

So, if you wan go di events, you need to sign up online and dem go come check weda you dey electoral register, if you no dey dem go add you, and dat na how dem don get thousands of voters.

Anoda tin wey no go make Trump victory very shocking na say Joe Biden no be campaigner wey dey ginger pipo like dat.

Im na old man and e dey show. And even though na only three years e take senior di president, Trump get more ginger than Biden.

Di only tin wey pipo fit gbadun about Biden be say e no be Trump.

Dis "negative partisanship" fit decide di election, wey mean say voters fit vote Biden not because dem dey feel am, but because dem don tire for di Trump administration.

Biden win (shock) with landslide

Dis one again go make di polls wrong and give Biden landslide victory like di way Ronald Reagan defeat Jimmy Carter for 1980.

Dis final week of campaign don show di coronavirus cases climnbin and pipo dey die one thousand perday. Di presidency don also see di stock markert, wey Trump care about well-well dey nose dive, for di worst way since March.

Again unlike 2016, wey Trump bin get clear message of wetin im wan do for American pipo like build di wall, keep Muslims out, and bring back manufacturing, for 2020, di message no too clear.

So if di "blowout happun", Biden no go only win for di states wey I bin call for di first headline but also for Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Georgia, possibly even South Carolina.

E be like feem trick, but if you check polls, patterns of early voting, and how Democrats don hype di campaign, e no dey impossible.

Fourth tin wey fit happun (although e no look like am, but dis na 2020)

Dis kain tin neva happun before for di kontri but di way Nebraska don divide dia electoral college votes, hmmm.

In di race for, 270 electoral votes wey dey secure presidency, you fit get Biden with 269, and Trump 269.

And afta billions of dollars dem spend, you end up with dis kain hold-up, legal kasala, American divided hell.

E neva happun before, and I say e dey unlikely.

But say e dey impossible?