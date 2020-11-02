Update on US election: Three women from Nigeria wey dey contest election for America

Wia dis foto come from, April Ademiluyi, Esther Agbaje, Ngozi Akubuike

At least three Nigerian-American women dey contest for US general elections wey dey shele on Tuesday, 3 November 2020, according to di News Agency of Nigeria.

Apart from di presidential election, US dey also hold governorship elections for 11 states and two territories, plus di oda state and local elections.

Congress elections dey also hold on Tuesday for all di 435 seats inside di US House of Representatives and 35 out of di 100 seats for di Senate.

Di candidates dey bid for different offices for federal, state and local levels, mostly under di Democratic Party.

Esther Agbaje

Wia dis foto come from, Esther Agbaje

For state level, 35-year-old Esther Agbaje dey contest to represent District 59B for di Minnesota House of Representatives under di Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFLP) wey dey related to di U.S. Democratic Party.

She be di daughter of one priest and one librarian from Nigeria. She bin defeat long-time state Representative Raymond Dehn for di party primaries for August.

Ms Agbaje study law for Harvard University, she get Master's degree from di University of Pennsylvania and she don also serve for di U.S. Department of State.

April Ademiluyi

Wia dis foto come from, April Ademiluyi

39-year-old Ademiluyi dey run under di Democratic Party for Judge of di Seventh Circuit Court inside Prince George County for Maryland.

Ngozi Akubuike

Wia dis foto come from, Ngozi Akubuike

Akubuike wey dey run for local goment level, na lawyer, independent candidate for judge of di Minnesota 2nd District Court Position 8.

She bin study law for Nigeria come work for di banking sector, before she move go di US wia she don serve as legal manager for the state of Minnesota and many oda capacities.

Akubuike wey dey run for Ramsey County Judge wan win so dat she go fit bring humanity to di way dem dey deliver justice.